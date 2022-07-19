Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $94.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.63, but opened at $78.59. Autoliv shares last traded at $78.69, with a volume of 1,239 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Autoliv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 753.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 742,570 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.62.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.84). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

