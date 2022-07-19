Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($75.76) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NDA. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($111.11) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($90.91) target price on Aurubis in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €84.00 ($84.85) target price on Aurubis in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Aurubis Stock Performance

ETR NDA opened at €63.50 ($64.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €78.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.32. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €60.40 ($61.01) and a 1-year high of €116.85 ($118.03).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

