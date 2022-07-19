Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACB. Cowen upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (down from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.99.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

ACB traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,170. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$583.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.06. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$1.56 and a 12 month high of C$10.87.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($1.11). The firm had revenue of C$50.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.