Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Up 27.7% in June

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 955,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences

In related news, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $69,837,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,318,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $21,318,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

