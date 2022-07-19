Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $447,081,000 after buying an additional 239,270 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $378,078,000 after buying an additional 198,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

