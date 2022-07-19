Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1,010.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

