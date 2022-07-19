Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 800 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.