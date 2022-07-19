Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 6,768 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,459,000 after buying an additional 1,186,662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25.

