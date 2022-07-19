Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after acquiring an additional 214,617 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after buying an additional 1,069,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,162,000 after buying an additional 166,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

