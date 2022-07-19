Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.75.
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
