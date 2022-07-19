Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.21. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

