Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 55,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $243.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.99 and a 200 day moving average of $238.27. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

