AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.82. 159,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,542,480. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

