AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,801 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

