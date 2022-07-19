Atria Investments LLC Sells 125 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Account Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.73 and a 200 day moving average of $184.40. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

