Atria Investments LLC Purchases 7,156 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $34,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

