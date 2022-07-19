Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $351.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

