Atria Investments LLC Has $16.93 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

CRM stock opened at $167.89 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $432,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,327,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,982. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.