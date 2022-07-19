Atria Investments LLC Has $13.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 122.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,503 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,134,000 after buying an additional 137,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,905,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $240.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.03. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

