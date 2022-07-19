Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,999 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $19,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 350,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares in the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,622,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

