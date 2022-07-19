Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 142,002 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 142,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,383,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VT stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

