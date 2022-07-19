Atria Investments LLC Acquires 121,944 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121,944 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.