Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.50. The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $10.68. Atlas shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 1,032 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlas by 7.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas by 10.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Atlas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Atlas by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

