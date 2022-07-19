Ashland Global (ASH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Ashland Global has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ashland Global to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ASH opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 8.11%.

Ashland Global declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ashland Global by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

About Ashland Global

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.