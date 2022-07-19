Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 315 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $704,881,000 after buying an additional 476,263 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.87.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $190.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.14. The company has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

