Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 562.5% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

