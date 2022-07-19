Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,016 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

