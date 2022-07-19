Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

