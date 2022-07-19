Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 931 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.80.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $391.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

