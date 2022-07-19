Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,413 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 369,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

