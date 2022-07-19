Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.04. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ark Restaurants

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $92,015.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,907 shares of company stock valued at $497,854 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

