Ares Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $704,699.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $697,156.71 and $704,699.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00393741 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00018649 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001737 BTC.
Ares Protocol Coin Profile
Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.
Ares Protocol Coin Trading
