Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Ares Management Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,457. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 20,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,992.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,543,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,668,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553 over the last three months. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 2,612.8% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,124,000 after buying an additional 1,234,187 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after buying an additional 846,923 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1,212.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after buying an additional 592,734 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

