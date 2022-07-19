Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Trading Up 5.1%

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 173,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 692,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Arena Minerals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$167.04 million and a P/E ratio of -19.50.

Get Arena Minerals alerts:

Arena Minerals (CVE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Arena Minerals Inc. will post -0.010125 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arena Minerals

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds 100% interest in the Antofalla lithium brine projects, which cover an area of 4,000 hectares located in Salar de Antofalla, Argentina; and 100% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium project that covers approximately 11,000 hectares located in the Puna region of Salta province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.