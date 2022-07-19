Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

