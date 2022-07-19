Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 17 (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 850.50 ($10.17) on Tuesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 799.98 ($9.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,080 ($12.91). The stock has a market cap of £127.77 million and a PE ratio of 1,861.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 892.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 915.43.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.