Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) PT Raised to $17.00

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 111.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APYX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical Stock Up 7.2 %

APYX opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $277.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth $67,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.