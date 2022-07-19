Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $93.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average is $121.15. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

