APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Bank of America

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27.

Insider Activity

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.