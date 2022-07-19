Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

