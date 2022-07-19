Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

