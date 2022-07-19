AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$348.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of ANGO opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.99 million, a PE ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 0.85.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $6,802,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after acquiring an additional 334,649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at $754,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

