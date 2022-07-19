Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up to $4.92

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $5.11. Angi shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 2,864 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.
Angi Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Angi during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Angi during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Angi during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Angi
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.
