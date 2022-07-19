Analyzing Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO)

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Velocity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Velocity Acquisition and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolve Group 0 2 15 0 2.88

Volatility and Risk

Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $67.13, indicating a potential upside of 136.44%. Given Revolve Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Velocity Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolve Group has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Revolve Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A Revolve Group $891.39 million 2.33 $99.84 million $1.33 21.35

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A -123.33% 5.09% Revolve Group 10.06% 33.24% 20.86%

Summary

Revolve Group beats Velocity Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also provides various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

