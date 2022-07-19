Analysts Set Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) PT at $183.11

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a SEK 157 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.98.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.31%. Research analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.