Analysts Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price at $50.73

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILI. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,010,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,440,000 after buying an additional 1,741,292 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 539.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,917,000 after buying an additional 1,044,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after buying an additional 880,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $116.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

