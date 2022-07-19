Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Republic Bank (FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/15/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $223.00 to $198.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – First Republic Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $171.00.

7/6/2022 – First Republic Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – First Republic Bank was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

6/28/2022 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/13/2022 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/26/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $194.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRC traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,735. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $330,444,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

