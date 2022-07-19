Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $243.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

About Amgen



Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

