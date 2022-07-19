AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.3 %

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day moving average is $146.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.