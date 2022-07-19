American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Trimmed by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Tower by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

AMT stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.