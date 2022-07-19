American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.68. 250,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 497,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$8.25 price objective on American Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

American Lithium Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$345.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55. The company has a current ratio of 30.58, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.06.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 3,343 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; the Falchani Lithium project; and the Macusani Uranium project.

See Also

