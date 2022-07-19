American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after purchasing an additional 340,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after purchasing an additional 396,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after purchasing an additional 519,399 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.33.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

